 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monument campaign raises over $96,000 for children

Monument campaign raises over $96,000 for children

{{featured_button_text}}
Monument Health Hospital 20200320
Jeff Easton, Journal staff

Donors, sponsors and supporters came together on June 11 for Monument Health's Mediathon, to benefit Monument's youngest patients.

This year’s event raised $96,312, surpassing last year’s total and the Monument Health Foundation's goals for the event. Mediathon is a yearly campaign that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network program at Monument Health.

Throughout the day, local broadcast outlets presented miracle stories featuring children from the area. Along with these stories, Monument Health caregivers spoke about how families in our region benefit from donations to Monument's Children’s Miracle Network.

“We are very grateful for the support of every individual and organization who chose to give to this year’s Mediathon campaign. These are trying times, and we appreciate that our donors understand that kids can’t wait. They need our help now more than ever,” Shawn Powers, program manager of Children’s Miracle Network, said in a news release.

Every dollar raised through Mediathon and Monument Health Foundation’s fundraising efforts stays local, helping our Black Hills communities. Visit monument.health/cmn to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network program at Monument Health.

“Monument Health works wonders daily for children. But even small wonders don't come easily. They require life-saving equipment and the skills of doctors and nursing staff dedicated to caring for all children. Children's Miracle Network at Monument Health helps to provide such vital equipment for children in this region,” Powers said.

Children's Miracle Network works to fund medical equipment, services and programs for ill and injured children. The hospital's Pediatrics Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Advanced Care Pediatrics are a few areas that benefit from community support.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 9
Local

Your Two Cents for June 9

It seems to me that if Central States Fair wants more money then raising ticket prices or getting some of the vision funds from sales tax are …

Your Two Cents for June 10
Local

Your Two Cents for June 10

Dale Tech said, "If the rates don’t increase, the division’s reserve funds will be depleted by 2024.” I say, “Maybe the division should start …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News