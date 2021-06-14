Monument campaign raises over $96K for children

Donors, sponsors and supporters came together on June 11 for Monument Health's Mediathon, to benefit Monument's youngest patients.

This year’s event raised $96,312, surpassing last year’s total and the Monument Health Foundation's goals for the event. Mediathon is a yearly campaign that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network program at Monument Health.

Throughout the day, local broadcast outlets presented miracle stories featuring children from the area. Along with these stories, Monument Health caregivers spoke about how families in our region benefit from donations to Monument's Children’s Miracle Network.

“We are very grateful for the support of every individual and organization who chose to give to this year’s Mediathon campaign. These are trying times, and we appreciate that our donors understand that kids can’t wait. They need our help now more than ever,” Shawn Powers, program manager of Children’s Miracle Network, said in a news release.

Every dollar raised through Mediathon and Monument Health Foundation’s fundraising efforts stays local, helping our Black Hills communities. Visit monument.health/cmn to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network program at Monument Health.