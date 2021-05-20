Monument donates beds to kids in need

“I believe that their relationship to the families and our community is absolutely as important as our role in this community. So it just seemed like a natural fit for us to work with them and support their services,” Brock said.

YFS sent staff members Thursday to pick up the remaining 16 beds. YFS Communications Coordinator Brianna Nelson said the organization was “really excited” to deliver the beds to children in the community who need them.

YFS staff who work directly with families receiving services identified families in need of beds, so all of the beds that were donated already have a place to go. The beds will be delivered to the individual programs, and from there, program staff will distribute the beds to those who can use them.

“This is a tremendous gift for Monument Health; we are so appreciative of that. We’ve got families who, especially [need] twin sized beds…they’re a good size bed, they’re great for kids but they’re also okay for adults and for older kids,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of families who’ve got lots of siblings who were previously sleeping on the floor and had no [bedroom] furniture. So this is a huge gift for kids who maybe have had to share beds or didn’t’ have one to have their very own bed.”