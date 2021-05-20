Monument donates beds to kids in need

For donation: twin beds, never used.
Monument Health’s Rapid City Hospital donated 90 unused beds to Youth and Family Services for distribution to families in need. Last month the hospital donated 75 beds to the organization, and they were gone within days. On Thursday, the hospital donated the remaining 16 beds to YFS.
The unused beds were a part of Monument’s surge space in the Prairie Unit in the event a COVID-19 surge necessitated more beds. Most of the beds were never needed for that reason – at the very most, only 10 were used – but preparing for the worst will now benefit children in need.
“This opportunity came up where we could work with Youth and Family Services and move these items from where they’re at now and where they’re not being used at all, so YFS is going to repurpose them to a greater audience,” Jace Brock of the Monument Supply Chain Department said.
The surge unit had 160 beds, and Monument kept around 75 beds in the event they are needed, but the bulk of the surplus – as well as other items of unneeded furniture like chairs and bedside tables – are being donated to YFS. The other surplus furniture will mostly be used for YFS facilities to keep other costs down, but some items will also go to families in need.
Monument has worked with YFS previously, and Brock said donating the beds to that group seemed like a “very good fit.”
“I believe that their relationship to the families and our community is absolutely as important as our role in this community. So it just seemed like a natural fit for us to work with them and support their services,” Brock said.
YFS sent staff members Thursday to pick up the remaining 16 beds. YFS Communications Coordinator Brianna Nelson said the organization was “really excited” to deliver the beds to children in the community who need them.
YFS staff who work directly with families receiving services identified families in need of beds, so all of the beds that were donated already have a place to go. The beds will be delivered to the individual programs, and from there, program staff will distribute the beds to those who can use them.
“This is a tremendous gift for Monument Health; we are so appreciative of that. We’ve got families who, especially [need] twin sized beds…they’re a good size bed, they’re great for kids but they’re also okay for adults and for older kids,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of families who’ve got lots of siblings who were previously sleeping on the floor and had no [bedroom] furniture. So this is a huge gift for kids who maybe have had to share beds or didn’t’ have one to have their very own bed.”
In the first delivery of beds Monument donated, YFS saved a few to have on reserve for people in need, but Nelson said the extras were gone within a day.
YFS serves over 14,000 children and families throughout 29 counties in the western half of South Dakota. Any family enrolled in a YFS program who is in need of an item can reach out to a staff member so they can help fill the need. The development department keeps a list of requests and as donations come in, YFS can easier identify where to direct those items.
Now that the organization has beds to provide people in need, donations of sheets, blankets, pillows and pajamas would be appreciated, Nelson said.
“Jammies are a big deal; it’s really fun to get new jammies when you’re a kid,” she added.
To contact YFS to receive assistance, families can call 605-342-4195 or visit their website at https://youthandfamilyservices.org.