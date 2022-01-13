Monument Health adds COVID-19 testing site as demand swells

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, a new testing site is available in Rapid City.

Responding to high demands for COVID-19 testing, Monument Health has opened a drive-through site at the Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital at Catron Boulevard and U.S. Highway 16. Testing began Thursday.

“With the increased cases due to Omicron and the high transmissibility throughout the community, we noticed that our volumes at our urgent care drive-through were too high to meet the community’s needs,” said Emily Leech, laboratory director at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, during a presentation at the new site on Thursday.

Leech said the average turnaround time for testing is 12 hours, with a slight increase on the weekend.

“If you test positive, you should quarantine,” she said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

According to the CDC’s website, “People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours),” followed by “5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.”

Leech also encouraged people who test positive to “reach out to your provider to seek any medical assistance you may need during that time.”

She said the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing throughout the Monument Health system for the last seven days is 38.2% – a percentage she said indicates significant community spread. The goal, she said, is for the positivity rate to be less than 5%.

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, said the positivity rate of more than 38% is extremely high.

“We’ve never been anywhere near that number,” he said.

Kurra noted other signs of the virus’s spread as he spoke at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital on Thursday.

“We currently have 60 patients in the in-patient setting with COVID-19, presumably all Omicron,” he said. “We’re not yet seeing a pediatric rise in cases, but we’re expecting that as well.”

He said the rise has been faster than it was with previous variants, including Delta. He noted, though, that precautionary measures similar to those in previous waves are once again appropriate this time. He stressed the importance of the vaccine and, especially in the case of Omicron, the booster.

"Please vaccinate and more importantly get the booster," he said. "The studies clearly demonstrate that your risk of ending up in the ICU and (of dying) is preventable entirely if you get the booster."

Regarding testing, Monument Health officials instructed people not to look for a test at the Rapid City Hospital Emergency Department, which is not a COVID-19 testing site.

“If you have COVID-19 symptoms but you’re not in immediate danger, please don’t go to the Emergency Department for a COVID-19 test,” said Mark Schulte, a Rapid City Hospital vice president, in a statement.

Hours at the new testing site run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and officials say “it will remain open until the need for testing declines.”

Leech said that six members of the South Dakota National Guard are helping Monument Health with sample collection at testing sites in Rapid City, Spearfish and other Monument Health locations. Members of the South Dakota National Guard have helped with Monument Health COVID-19 testing in the past.

Testing is also available at the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard, the North 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish and at hospitals and clinics in Belle Fourche, Buffalo, Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis. Hours have been expanded at some locations to accommodate more testing, according to Monument Health officials.

Those who want to be tested for COVID-19 must have an appointment. They can make one by visiting the Monument Health website, or by texting the word “TEST” to 844-736-4798 to receive a direct link for scheduling.

Patients with severe symptoms, or who otherwise need to talk to a nurse, are advised to call the Monument Health Nurse Triage Line at 605-755-1350. Nurses are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

