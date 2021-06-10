Monument Health adds six ICU rooms to Rapid City hospital

Monument Health recently completed construction of six new Intensive Care Unit rooms at its Rapid City hospital.

The new rooms were built in response to expanding demand for medical and surgical services, especially cardio-thoracic surgery, at Monument Health, according to a news release.

“Bringing six more ICU rooms online fills an important need for our region. We will be able to take care of more people than ever before, and we can care for more patients sent to us from community hospitals in the area,” Paulette Davidson, Monument Health President and CEO, said in the press release.

The rooms are on the fifth floor of Rapid City hospital in a remodeled and refitted patient care area. Monument invested $2.3 million into the new rooms.

Monument Health cardiovascular specialists, cardiothoracic surgeons, intensivists and other specialists are providing increasingly complex care to patients at Rapid City Hospital, which increases the need for ICU rooms, George Sazama, Director of Intensive Care at Rapid City Hospital, said in the release.

To accommodate more equipment, monitors and medical staff, the rooms are two to three times the size of a standard hospital room. The new rooms also have extra oxygen lines and other infrastructure to allow for a higher level of care. ICU rooms have large glass doors so nurses can better observe patients in their care.

