Monument Health announces $40 million expansion project in Rapid City

Monument Health announced plans for a $40 million expansion project at its Rapid City hospital Wednesday afternoon.

A multi-year project, the current phase will expand the hospital’s services for mothers, babies and children at the hospital campus on Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard.

“This expansion is really one of Monument Health’s greatest needs,” said Paulette Davidson, president/CEO of Monument Health. “The women’s and children’s service areas of Rapid City Hospital have significantly outgrown the available space."

Davidson raised a yellowing newspaper from 1982 at Wednesday’s event, when the hospital’s last expansion to the pediatric unit was announced — 40 years ago.

“That is literally the last time this space has seen a major update,” Davidson said.

The new plans include a three-story building to be constructed at the northwest corner of the Rapid City Hospital, across the campus from the new Cancer Care Institute. It will include a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), offering more space and privacy for families. NICU babies will be separated by walls rather than curtains, offering more room and privacy in the new postpartum care area, as well.

The growth in the region has necessitated an upgrade, Davidson said, referencing the 400 babies delivered or cared for in the NICU, with 2,400 a year delivered in Labor and Delivery.

“We’re helping those first-time moms. We’re helping those returning moms start their families in a very safe environment," she said. This is important for West River, not just this little spot in Rapid City.”

The expansion will put an emphasis on privacy and comfort, Davidson said.

“They are completely on stage in our NICU right now,” said Kamela Johnson, R.N., director of Women’s and Children’s Services. She described their current space as a “completely open bay” that puts babies together with all the parents, where everyone can hear everything.

“So for us to be able to provide privacy to these families to be able to go through all of their emotions in a private way, where we can come in and give them that compassionate care, that’s a huge blessing and so needed for this community. It's awesome,” Johnson said.

Robin Zebroski, vice president of the Monument Health Foundation and Brand Strategy, asked for a show of hands Wednesday afternoon from anyone who had either delivered at Monument or knew a family member who had. Almost every arm shot up.

“This new facility will touch nearly every family in our communities in some way,” Zebroski said.

The Monument Health Foundation has launched a $7.1 million campaign to support the project, of which they have already raised $3.1 million. They hope to raise the remaining $4 million over the next year through fundraising events with the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We know where the need is greatest for our children and their families,” said Shawn Powers, Children’s Miracle Network program manager at Monument Health. "And right now that need is expanding our children's area.”

Powers said this project will have a “significant impact on the health of our children, and will impact the community for generations to come,” announcing that their Children's Miracle Network program will dedicate their efforts until the $4 million goal is reached.

When the expansion phase of the project is complete, crews will remodel the existing children’s area of the hospital to upgrade the Pediatrics and Labor and Delivery areas. The expansion will also include a multipurpose educational center with ground-level access for those attending classes, workshops and other events.

The expansion is planned to be completed in spring of 2026, with groundbreaking sometime next year.

In a separate announcement in Spearfish, Monument Health unveiled plans to expand the main campus of the Spearfish Hospital and construct a new multi-specialty clinic off of Interstate 90 at Exit 17 near the Elkhorn Ridge neighborhood at the eastern edge of Spearfish.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

