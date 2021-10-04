 Skip to main content
Monument Health announces plans to build Box Elder clinic
Monument Health announces plans to build Box Elder clinic

Mark Schulte

Mark Schulte, Monument Health's vice president of operations for the Rapid City market, discussed plans on Monday afternoon to build a health clinic in Box Elder. He spoke at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

 Michael Neary

In the face of a rising population and limited nearby health care options, Monument Health has announced plans to build a clinic in Box Elder.

“With the growth in Box Elder and particularly with the B-21, we know that the area is going to see a lot of people coming in,” said Mark Schulte, Monument Health’s vice president of operations for the Rapid City market. He spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Schulte said the clinic was still in its rudimentary phases.

“We’re in the early stages of this project,” he said. “We’re planning to be open in the spring or summer of 2023.” He said the cost is “to be determined.”

Schulte said the clinic would focus on urgent care but would offer other medical services, as well.

“The primary building we are going to construct is urgent care,” he said. “We’re going to partner that with primary care and family medicine ... No longer will folks have to drive to town; they can do those things out there.”

The clinic is slated to be constructed on a 2.15-acre parcel of land that Monument Health built near the planned Liberty Plaza mixed use development project, according to a news release from Monument Health. It will be Monument Health’s third free-standing urgent care in the Rapid City area. The others are located at 2116 Jackson Blvd. and 1303 N. Lacrosse St.

Urgent care services are offered at Monument Health hospitals in Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis as well as the 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish, according to the news release.

Dan Daly, Monument Health’s communications specialist, noted on Monday that a clinic is available for people who are part of the Ellsworth Air Force Base, in Box Elder, but he emphasized a growing number of residents who are not connected to the base.

Monument Health’s news release pointed to U.S. Census data indicating that Box Elder’s population was 11,764 in April 2020, up from 7,855 in April 2010. Recent developments also point to growing population numbers, including the U.S. Air Force’s announcement in June that the Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to house the B-21 Raider bomber.

Schulte said that hospital statistics also reveal a growing need for medical resources in Box Elder.

“We have the data to show where our patients are coming from,” he said Monday. “We can see those zip codes, and it’s not very difficult for us to make those determinations as to what areas of the Black Hills we need to focus on.”

Monument Health announced, in a separate news release on Tuesday, that Schulte had just been promoted to this position of vice president of operations for the Rapid City Market. He’d previously been serving as president of the Sturgis Hospital and Market at Monument Health.

Mark Schmidt will take over Schulte’s duties as president of the Sturgis Hospital and Market, in addition to his current role as president of the Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Market.

Schulte will now be responsible for Medical Imaging, Dialysis Services, Laboratory Services and Respiratory Services throughout Monument Health, according to the news release. He will also oversee Rapid City Market’s Flormann Street Clinic, Urgent Care Clinics, Wall Clinic, Occupational Medicine, Family Medicine Residency and the Post-Acute Patient Care Program.

Contact Michael Neary at michael.neary@rapidcityjournal.com.

