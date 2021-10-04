Monument Health announces plans to build Box Elder clinic

In the face of a rising population and limited nearby health care options, Monument Health has announced plans to build a clinic in Box Elder.

“With the growth in Box Elder and particularly with the B-21, we know that the area is going to see a lot of people coming in,” said Mark Schulte, Monument Health’s vice president of operations for the Rapid City market. He spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Schulte said the clinic was still in its rudimentary phases.

“We’re in the early stages of this project,” he said. “We’re planning to be open in the spring or summer of 2023.” He said the cost is “to be determined.”

Schulte said the clinic would focus on urgent care but would offer other medical services, as well.

“The primary building we are going to construct is urgent care,” he said. “We’re going to partner that with primary care and family medicine ... No longer will folks have to drive to town; they can do those things out there.”