Monument Health announces plans to close Custer Care Center

Monument Health’s Custer Care Center will close due to staffing shortages, according to a news release Monday.

Mark Schmidt, the president of the Custer market, said Monument's Health Board of Directors made the decision to close the center but no target date has been set.

“This is neither a financial decision nor a recent development,” he said in the news release. “Given the tight local job market, we’ve relied heavily on traveling nurses, traveling certified nursing aides and international workers to safely maintain care at the Custer facility.”

Schmidt said the hospital is facing “intense competition” for travelers and immigration challenges made it “nearly impossible” to recruit internationally.

The center will remain open until each resident finds a replacement. Less than half of the available beds are occupied, according to the news release. The center has 76 beds, according to the Monument Health website.

Schmidt said there is a retention and redeployment plan for existing caregivers to meet the needs of residents until alternative housing is found.

Three doctors are listed under the Custer Care Center, who practice family medicine and primary care. One advanced practice provider specializes in geriatric medicine.

The Custer Care Center is located at 1065 Montgomery Street.

