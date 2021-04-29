Monument Health Cancer Care Institute breaks ground; foundation surpasses fundraising goal

On the same day that Monument Health officially broke ground for the Cancer Care Institute expansion at Rapid City Hospital, the Monument Health Foundation announced that it has surpassed its $8.5 million fundraising goal for the institute’s “Together We Can” campaign.

In January, the foundation committed $6.5 million in previously raised funds for the campaign. The remaining $2 million was to come from community donations. More than 1,100 donors helped the foundation surpass that goal, said Robin Zebroski, Vice President of Foundation and Brand Strategy. She made the announcement at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see our community come together and recognize the impact this expansion project will have. Thank you all for helping make this vision a reality,” she said. “Every gift makes a difference – contributions big and small have come from patients and caregivers; businesses and foundations. Thank you to every single person who opened their hearts and offered dollars to make our dream a reality.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two largest donations were from the Dakota Charitable Foundation, founded by the late Ray Hillenbrand with his daughters, and the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital Auxiliary.