Monument Health caregiver tests positive for coronavirus

A Monument Health caregiver from Meade County has tested positive for the coronavirus, which is the first case diagnosed in the Black Hills.

Monument Health confirmed the COVID-19 positive test result on Tuesday night.

"We are working through protocols to inform and isolate all who have been in direct contact with this caregiver," Robin Zebroski, Monument Health vice president for Strategic Marketing and Communications, said in an email. "We do know that this caregiver contracted the virus while traveling within the United States."

She said the hospital is providing every available resource to the South Dakota Department of Health for its investigation.

"We’ve been preparing for positive COVID-19 patients in our communities," Zebroski said. "We will follow our capacity and emergency plans to scale our operations to meet the community’s needs."

Previously, a New York state man tested positive for the coronavirus in his home state after getting sick while training employees at a Rapid City bank. The state's only coronavirus fatality was a Pennington County man who became ill in Davison County and died at a Sioux Falls hospital after traveling to Florida.

According to the state Department of Health's website, 30 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 268 tests are pending.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2