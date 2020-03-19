Monument Health changes visitor policies, test collection sites

To assure patients have safe access to health care, Monument Health has announced changes to visitor policies, COVID-19 test collection and other steps to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As the virus continues to spread in other parts of the country, we need to be vigilant in protecting our patients, our caregivers and our communities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health. “These steps will increase everyone’s access to health care without exposing others to COVID-19.”

ASSESSMENT CENTER

Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care at 2116 Jackson Blvd. is now serving as a COVID-19 Assessment Center. This location will exclusively treat patients with respiratory illness symptoms and possible COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-ins are welcome, though individuals are encouraged to call the Nurse Triage Line at 800-279-1466 if they suspect they have COVID-19. The purpose of the assessment center is to separate potential COVID-19 patients from other patients in Monument Health clinics until they are either confirmed or cleared.