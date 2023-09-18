Monument Health was informed that one of its vendors, DMS Health Technologies, had a data event that could affect some Monument Health patients.

The company, which provides mobile imaging services, determined that an unauthorized party had obtained certain personal information about some patients of DMS customers. The data may include names, dates of birth, dates of service, physician name and exam type for approximately 2,500 patients.

After learning of this issue, DMS brought in a leading forensic investigation firm to assist in the investigation. DMS has deployed additional monitoring tools and will continue to enhance the security of its systems.

DMS is sending notices via mail to patients whose information was affected. If you are among the patients affected, you will be contacted by DMS. The company advises affected patients to monitor their credit reports and account information and to check for unfamiliar activity. If suspicious activity is observed, affected individuals should promptly contact the institution at which the account is maintained.

Monument Health said they have cooperated fully with DMS to ensure people are notified in a timely manner.

If you have questions, you may call the DMS dedicated assistance line at: (866) 373-7164 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT or Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT (excluding major U.S. holidays). You may also write to DMS directly at 728 East Beaton Drive, Suite 101, West Fargo, ND 58078.

For more information please read the notice by DMS at dmshealth.com/notice-of-data-event/.