Monument Health doctor warns 'pandemic is not over' and advises vaccines

As of mid-day Monday, no cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 had been detected in South Dakota. But health officials are watching for it and taking precautions, said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

“We are coming down from a surge, which started in late August,” he said, “and there is a clear indication that we will have a surge from the new variant, the omicron.”

Kurra, speaking Monday in his office, said numbers from the omicron variant are climbing in the northeast, and he expects cases to be detected here soon. He pointed out that identifying a variant entails sending out a portion of positive tests to another lab – outside of the hospital – for further tests.

The omicron variant appears to be about three times more transmissible than the delta variant, Kurra said, and he added that it’s too soon to determine how serious the illnesses it spawns may be. Reports of hospitalization and death, he said, take months to accumulate.

Kurra emphasized that “the pandemic is not over.” Even as the omicron variant approaches, he explained, the delta variant is active right now in the community, especially among people who have not been vaccinated.

Kurra pointed repeatedly to the much-discussed treatment of vaccines as the most effective defense.

“It’s very straightforward: it’s the vaccine,” he said. He noted far greater rates of death and hospitalization from COVID among those who are not vaccinated. The latest figures from Monument Health show 29 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 25 of whom are unvaccinated. Nine people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated. Seven people, all unvaccinated, are on ventilators.

The vaccines, Kurra said, “are extremely safe, extremely effective.”

He pointed to boosters as especially important in the coming months. He said they appear to be effective in fending off illness from the omicron variant, and he recommended – based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the Moderna and Pfizer boosters, even if a person initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC released a statement on Thursday “expressing a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine over Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. ACIP’s (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices's) unanimous recommendation followed a robust discussion of the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the U.S. vaccine supply.”

Kurra acknowledged a persistent wave of misinformation regarding vaccines.

“There are a lot of myths or false beliefs about vaccines,” he said, but he added: “Since we’ve started immunization against COVID, we’ve (prevented) at least a half a million deaths from COVID” in the United States.

As for holiday celebration, he said, “I would exhort everyone to go get the vaccine, to stay masked indoors, to avoid large gatherings, and if you’re planning on a Christmas party, make sure it’s just your family and maybe another family.”

Large gatherings, he added, are to be avoided.

Regarding travel, Kurra advised taking a rapid test on the day of departure and the more rigorous PCR test five days later.

Kurra said Monument Health staff members are drawing on experience with past surges as they prepare for a possible influx of COVID patients from the omicron variant. One preparation involves making sure enough testing supplies are on hand.

“These are all based on allocations (from the South Dakota Department of Health),” he said, noting that Monument Health has been in “close collaboration” with the department in order to receive those supplies. They include test kits and reagents, key chemicals in the process, for the tests.

Kurra said Monument Health has developed a playbook for surges.

“We’ve built our playbook, which is a very elaborate, more than 200-page book that has a series of contingencies,” he said. “We’ll have small surge, big surge, medium surge, and how we respond.”

He said physical space is not an issue, but staffing is. He noted a national shortage that includes nurses, respiratory technicians, lab technicians” and others needed to provide care.

“Like any surge, there is also going to be some impact from our own employees getting sick from the virus,” he said.

Supplies of items such as personal protective equipment, he said, are far more plentiful than they were early in the pandemic.

Kurra noted that the effects of a surge – if there is one – can send ripples to other people needing care.

“When you have a large number of COVID patients, it reduces the capacity to care for a patient population that is not COVID,” he said.

People can visit https://monument.health/ for vaccine scheduling information, and vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies.

