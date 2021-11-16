Monument Health expands visitor policy

Hospitalized patients at Monument Health will be able to have two visitors, one of which can be a child accompanied by an adult, beginning Tuesday.

Children must be 5 years or older to visit and can only visit non-COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Children must follow masking guidelines and remain with an adult at all times while on Monument Health property. Hospital visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All visitors are asked to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering a facility. If you have symptoms, a pending COVID-19 test or recent contact with a COVID-19-positive person, you must not enter a facility.

There is no change to the visitor policy for the following:

• Emergency Department patients may have one visitor

• Cancer Care Institute patients may have one visitor

• Urgent Care, Outpatient Services may have one support person

• Surgery and Procedure patients may have one support person

• Monument Health Rehabilitation Hospital patients may have one visitor

