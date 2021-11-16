 Skip to main content
Monument Health expands visitor policy

Monument Health Hospital 20200320
Jeff Easton

Hospitalized patients at Monument Health will be able to have two visitors, one of which can be a child accompanied by an adult, beginning Tuesday.

Children must be 5 years or older to visit and can only visit non-COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Children must follow masking guidelines and remain with an adult at all times while on Monument Health property. Hospital visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All visitors are asked to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering a facility. If you have symptoms, a pending COVID-19 test or recent contact with a COVID-19-positive person, you must not enter a facility.

There is no change to the visitor policy for the following:

• Emergency Department patients may have one visitor

• Cancer Care Institute patients may have one visitor

• Urgent Care, Outpatient Services may have one support person

• Surgery and Procedure patients may have one support person

• Monument Health Rehabilitation Hospital patients may have one visitor

