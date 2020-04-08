Monument Health finds way to safely sterilize, reuse protective masks

With help from Registered Nurse Denise Wallace, they put together a system for picking up and delivering masks to the various departments.

They also prepared tip sheets for caregivers and mask managers to ensure the safety needs of caregivers are met.

“On the floors where this has been introduced, everyone has been very supportive,” Bohling said. “They have good questions and quality feedback on how to continually improve the process.”

Dr. Daniel Petereit, Radiation Oncologist at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute, said the Rapid City Hospital project has drawn interest from the National Cancer Institute, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other organizations involved in meeting the urgent need for sterilizing PPEs in medical care. Radiation oncologists and medical physicists are well-versed on confirming radiation dosage and working with potentially hazardous materials.

“We can help others get their UVC sterilization up and running,” he said. “We’re ahead of the game on this.”