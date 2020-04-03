Monument Health Foundation creates COVID-19 Medical Response Fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monument Health Foundation has launched a COVID-19 Medical Response Fund and pledges to match the first $5,000 in donations. The fund will be used exclusively to purchase resources needed to help treat patients and keep caregivers healthy.

“During these challenging times, the outpouring of support being offered to our medical professionals has been profound,” said Priscilla Romkema, Monument Health Foundation President. “The COVID-19 Medical Response Fund is being established to strengthen community efforts and encourage our physicians and caregivers as they care for our families and friends. By supporting our medical professionals today, they will be better prepared to care for COVID-19 patients during the weeks and months ahead.”

Tax-deductible gifts will be used to purchase or help produce medical equipment such as 3D printing supplies for specialized masks created at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, or locally manufactured face shields for medical professionals. Funds will be distributed through requests made from Monument Health’s Supply Chain Management leaders to the Foundation.

Donors are encouraged to send a note of encouragement to physicians and caregivers at Monument Health. The messages will be shared with over 5,000 Monument Health caregivers and physicians working on the frontlines.

Visit monument.health/response to make a donation to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund. Donations can also be mailed to the Monument Health Foundation at PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.