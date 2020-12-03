Monument Health gives voters four choices to name Rapid City's new arena

There is one more week of voting left to name the new arena at The Monument in Rapid City.

Monument Health and The Monument naming rights committee narrowed down the about 650 entries for the new arena to four — Hero Arena, Summit Arena, B21 Arena and Paha Sapa Arena.

“We realized the Civic Center is not only a hub for the entire Black Hills community but for the whole region. We wanted to open (the naming) up to the public to be a part of that," Melissa Haught, director of strategic marketing at Monument Health, said Thursday.

Haught said she’s not sure how many votes have been cast so far, but those interested have until Dec. 11 to pick their favorite.

The name that receives the most votes will be announced Dec. 17 after the person who made the nomination is notified by email. The winner will receive two tickets to one show in the 2022 calendar year at The Monument.

The survey to select the winning name can be found at www.gotmine.com.

The $130 million, 230,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

