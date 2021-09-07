Monument Health increases minimum wage, adds COVID-19 bonus pay

Monument Health announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum starting wage. Beginning immediately, it will be $15.50, paid retroactively for all hours worked since Aug. 22.

This pay increase impacts more than 50 jobs and more than 360 caregivers. Many of these roles provide on-the-job training for individuals entering the health care industry to develop their skills. Raising the minimum wage for these roles will provide better job opportunities within the community, a news release from Monument Health said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of our five priorities is to be a preferred employer in our region,” Trina Allen, Vice President of Human Resources for Monument Health, said in a news release. “Adjusting our minimum wage is one way we’re investing in our caregivers to help them remain in our industry and support future career paths.”

Monument Health also offers benefits including health insurance, a retirement plan with employer match, and tuition repayment assistance. To explore a career at Monument Health, visit monument.health/careers.

Additionally, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly across western South Dakota and strains hospital capacity, Monument recognizes that additional challenges are being placed on front line caregivers.

Monument Health has identified certain roles within Monument Health that have gone the extra mile and picked up additional shifts to support our communities during this very busy time. This group of caregivers will begin receiving higher earnings through a supplemental pay differential. This COVID-19 differential will be offered for eight weeks beginning with hours worked on Sept. 5 with consideration for an extension of this program based on patient volumes.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0