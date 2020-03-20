Monument Health informs doctors that elective surgeries put on hold
  • Updated
Monument Health has set up a COVID-19 drive-through testing station at its urgent care located on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City. The testing station is open daily. Among the testing criteria are experiencing flu-like symptoms, having a travel history or having been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19. 

 Jeff Easton Journal Staff

Doug Koch, vice president of operations at Monument Health, sent a letter to all physicians Friday notifying them that no future elective surgical cases will be scheduled at Monument Health until “we take the appropriate time to assess our current status."

This follows an announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday that delayed all elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical and dental procedures, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monument is using its Surgical Services Triage Plan to make decisions with each surgeon and their clinic to schedule any future elective surgeries past May 1, 2020.

Examples of cases that should continue to be scheduled include any malignant, urgent or endoscopy (therapeutic and urgent diagnostic) procedures.

“We will continue to reassess the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our local resources,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge that this is a fluid situation and may necessitate further restrictions or postponements to your elective surgeries. There will be constant review of the surgical cases and communication with each of our surgeons affected.”

A group of physicians at Monument will assist in adjudication of any future surgical scheduling concerns or questions. The group will coordinate with specific service line medical directors as needed.

“This decision is not made lightly and with full understanding of the impact and inconvenience to your patients and your practices,” the letter reads.

Testing

Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care at 2116 Jackson Blvd. began serving as a COVID-19 Assessment Center on Thursday to exclusively treat patients who have respiratory illness symptoms and possible COVID-19 symptoms. This will help separate potential COVID-19 patients from other patients at Monument Health clinics until they are confirmed or cleared.

Walk-ins to Monument’s assessment center are welcome, though individuals should call the Nurse Triage Line at 800-279-1466 if they suspect they have COVID-19.

Monument Health in Spearfish has opened a drive-thru testing site for patients who have been pre-screened by phone before visiting. The drive-thru testing is at 1420 N. 10th Street in Spearfish.

Patients can stay inside their car while a Monument Health caregiver collects a test sample using a cotton swab in the patient’s nose. From there, the swab is sent for testing at the state’s public health lab in Pierre.

Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis will offer similar drive-thru testing at their clinics. Monument patients should call their provider, or the Nurse Triage Line, to be screened and scheduled.

Visits

Monument Health has also partnered with American Well to help patients with e-visits, which cost $59 or potentially less with insurance.

Visitor access to Monument’s facilities have also been limited to one or two entrances per facility. Visitors are asked several screening questions before they are permitted to enter. Patients are also only allowed one visitor at a time.

Visitors to patients in isolation should limit the number of times they leave and enter a patient’s room in order to conserve personal protective equipment.

