Monument Health informs doctors that future elective surgeries put on hold

Doug Koch, vice president of operations at Monument Health, sent a letter to all physicians Friday notifying them that no future elective surgical cases will be scheduled at Monument Health until “we take the appropriate time to assess our current status."

This follows an announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday that delayed all elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical and dental procedures, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monument is using its Surgical Services Triage Plan to make decisions with each surgeon and their clinic to schedule any future elective surgeries past May 1, 2020.

Examples of cases that should continue to be scheduled include any malignant, urgent or endoscopy (therapeutic and urgent diagnostic) procedures.

“We will continue to reassess the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our local resources,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge that this is a fluid situation and may necessitate further restrictions or postponements to your elective surgeries. There will be constant review of the surgical cases and communication with each of our surgeons affected.”