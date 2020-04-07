Monument Health issues statement on use of face masks in public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that everyone wear cloth face coverings in grocery stores and other public places where social distancing is difficult.

This guidance is based on evidence that people with no apparent COVID-19 symptoms can transmit the virus.

The Monument Health COVID-19 Clinical Team reminds everyone that social distancing remains the best strategy for preventing the spread of the disease.

There is concern that cloth masks could give wearers a false sense of security, causing them to venture out in public instead of staying home.

A cloth face covering will not likely protect a person from COVID-19, but if someone is already carrying the virus the mask will prevent that person from spreading it to others.

The best way to protect yourself is to stay home, wash your hands often and keep surfaces clean and disinfected. If you must go out, try to stay at least six feet from other people.