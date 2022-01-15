Monument Health nurse garners DAISY Award

Katie Harlow, a Registered Nurse at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital ICU, has received the DAISY Award, according to a news release from Monument Health. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by the children of a patient.

“We would like to give a special thank you to Katie for her gentle, consistent, professional care of our mom after surgery. She was very sensitive to mom’s needs and treated her with dignity. Her awareness of mom’s issues was dealt with so adequately and gracefully,” states the nomination. “Your care was so greatly appreciated, both to our mom and for your kindness and pleasantness to us during our visits.”

The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Visit monument.health/daisy to nominate.

