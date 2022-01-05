Monument Health nurse wins DAISY Award

Makayla Oligmueller, a registered nurse at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital Pediatrics, has received the national DAISY Award, according to a news release from Monument Health. The award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by a patient.

During the patient’s stay in the hospital, she felt like she was in a very dark place, according to the account from Monument Health. The patient had been going through some difficult times, and her daughter called the nurses' station to express her concern. Makayla spoke with the patient, listening as she explained some of her experiences, then opening up about some of her own.

“She told me she was off the next three days, but if I needed her, I just had to tell one of the nurses and she would come in,” wrote the patient. “The fact that someone that didn’t even know me would do that for me made me reach way down and find the strength to find my way back.”

The patient also went on to write, “I’ve had several surgeries and I’ve never had nurses that made me feel so cared for.”

The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. To nominate someone, visit monument.health/daisy.

