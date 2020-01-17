Monument Health officially part of Mayo Clinic Care Network

Rapid City-based Regional Health on Friday officially changed its name to Monument Health and joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, becoming part of a worldwide network of independent health care systems with special access to the renowned Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

Physicians from Monument Health can combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise so patients get the care they need and close to home at no additional cost.

“Mayo Clinic is a world-class leader in health care,” Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Monument Health said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be selected to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network. This reflects our focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Monument Health is the first hospital in South Dakota to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of health care systems that have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. Monument Health remains an independent health care system.