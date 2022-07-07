Monument Health opens new expansion of Cancer Care Institute

Monument Health Rapid City will be opening the doors of its newly-completed expansion phase of the Cancer Care Institute Tuesday, to include a brand new infusion area, pharmacy and lab.

The $36 million expansion and remodeling project, announced in January 2021, is scheduled to be completed next summer, as the remaining remodeling phases of the project continue over the next year.

Monument Health officials said the vision of the expanded Cancer Care Institute is rooted in the patient experience: everything under one roof, eliminating the need to send patients to other medical facilities, or even other areas of the Monument campus, and creating a more comfortable patient environment.

The expansion will include a new and dedicated brachytherapy suite, expanding services within a five-state area. A state-of-the art conference room with eight screens will allow for multidisciplinary collaboration, and community rooms will offer space for classes and support groups for both patients and their family and caregivers.

The new space will also allow for more privacy, replacing curtains with doors and more natural light throughout the building, both in patient rooms and public areas.

The center will focus on “integrative medicine,” incorporating services aimed at the patient’s mind, body and soul, in addition to medical treatment. The expansion will offer a wig shop, its own gift shop, a salon, multiple waiting areas, a nutrition area and a healing garden.

“Having worked at other cancer centers and having seen firsthand how the space changes the mentality of the patients, I think it's huge,” said Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, medical oncologist at Monument Health. “Just by having natural light, that enhances patient quality of life a tremendous amount.”

Designing the space and working with world-class designers on achieving the best kind of healing space possible is a “tremendous improvement” for patient quality of care, he said.

The new infusion area on the second floor offers windows in every room. The goal was an open concept, said Kristi Gylten, another Cancer Care Institute director, to provide an “open air, relaxing feeling, instead of that institutional hospital feel.”

The second floor also has its own waiting area, allowing patients at different stages of their care more privacy.

Also on the second floor is a dedicated pharmacy, where all chemotherapy is prepared. All medications either injected or infused will go through the pharmacy — now on the same floor as the patients’ infusion area.

The new lab is located on the first floor, along with an additional waiting area. The old lab accommodated two people and no privacy, Gylten said. The new lab will allow for six people, with six individual, private areas, and a goal of having triage nurses alongside the lab and a waiting area directly off the lab.

“One of the goals for the cancer center was that everything be done in one space,” said Michelle Boelter, Cancer Care Institute Director. “So patients will see their medical oncologist, they will come over here for lab draws, they will come up here for infusion—we’ll all be in one space.”

The multidisciplinary component of the expansion is a “critical part,” said Daniel Petereit, radiation oncologist.

“We have medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, gynecologic oncologist that will bring other physicians in, other critical physician extenders and other support services into this community, or into this building,” he said.

Petereit said 90 to 95% of the providers who take care of cancer patients will be in the new facility, "so patients don't have to be traveling around.”

He said a challenge when he first relocated to the Black Hills was a lot of patients leaving the area. Many patients don’t have the resources to travel elsewhere, he said.

“So I would say one of our collective goals was to provide services that would be very comparable to what they would have received at any major academic center, or at Mayo, or other cancer centers,” Petereit said.

The Cancer Care Institute sees more than 40,000 patients a year from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. The new space will also improve the space for caregivers, as well as accommodate for future growth.

As some oncology departments move into the new space, other departments will temporarily relocate to other parts of the hospital, allowing construction crews to remodel the existing CCI space. The project phases will allow continuing treatment of cancer patients during construction.

“Nobody wants to walk into the doors or the walls of a cancer center,” Petereit said. “But this is going to be a much different experience for our patients, and one of the goals of building a cancer center or expanding of this magnitude is not only improve the quality of care for patients, but their experience.”