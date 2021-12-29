 Skip to main content
Monument Health pharmacy director named one of the 50 most influential leaders in pharmacy by podcast

  • Updated

Dana Darger, director of pharmacy at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, was recently included in the 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Awards and Recognition Program, launched by the Pharmacy Podcast Network, according to a news release from Monument Health.

Pharmacy professionals were encouraged to nominate peers that made a significant difference in their organizations.

“Our pharmacists and teams of people who support our pharmacists are under so much pressure right now,” said Todd Eury, CEO & Founder of the Pharmacy Podcast Network, the first podcast dedicated to the profession, in a statement. “We want to re-instill pride in our industry and honor innovative leaders who are helping to transform pharmacy, making it better for our patients, who we exist to better serve.”

More than 300 individuals were nominated by their peers, and a panel of judges evaluated nominees and selected individuals who have the most influence in the industry by the votes tallied. Nominations were accepted from all sectors of pharmacy for association leadership, technology entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

“For me, it's always about driving better patient care. It's about better clinical pharmacy, better patient safety,” Darger said in a statement.

Dana Darger

Dana Darger

 Courtesy photo
