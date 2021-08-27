Monument Health Rapid City increasing number of ICU beds

Monument Health will increase the space for ICU beds as COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in one week.
The Rapid City-based health system released the information Friday stating the hospital is treating 78 COVID-19 patients throughout six hospitals in the Black Hills, which is almost twice the number of patients from last week.
One month ago, there were about five COVID-19 patients in Monument Health's hospitals.
"The vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated," the hospital said in the release. Some patient rooms will be equipped with what's needed to care for intensive care patients.
The hospital said it will also temporarily shift nurses and caregivers from other departments to help patient care needs. Other measures are under consideration as well.
According to the state Department of Health data Friday morning, more than half of the 439 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota came from Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties.
The Department of Health reported that more than 90% of all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are people who have not been vaccinated.
Pennington County had 141 positive tests and active cases are now at 1,047. Meade County had 52 new infections and raised active cases to 419.
Facing criticism for holding the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this month in the face of growing infections of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the City of Sturgis released a statement Thursday stating that the highly-contagious variant spread from coastal and urban centers to the upper Midwest.
The city claims South Dakota's cases began arriving in late-July and peaked at the end of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally before trending downward.
"Some of the increase in positive rates can be traced to the significant increase in testing performed to proactively reduce the spread of COVID-19," the city said in the release.
In the statement, the city advocates for personal responsibility. It stated the mortality rate of the region that's below the national average as a result of the philosophy.
"There are individuals in the national media who are determined to mischaracterize the event," the city said. "The safety of the event was best illustrated through the smiles on the faces of national press who enjoyed the event."
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —