Monument Health Rapid City increasing number of ICU beds

Monument Health will increase the space for ICU beds as COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in one week.

The Rapid City-based health system released the information Friday stating the hospital is treating 78 COVID-19 patients throughout six hospitals in the Black Hills, which is almost twice the number of patients from last week.

One month ago, there were about five COVID-19 patients in Monument Health's hospitals.

"The vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated," the hospital said in the release. Some patient rooms will be equipped with what's needed to care for intensive care patients.

The hospital said it will also temporarily shift nurses and caregivers from other departments to help patient care needs. Other measures are under consideration as well.

According to the state Department of Health data Friday morning, more than half of the 439 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota came from Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties.

The Department of Health reported that more than 90% of all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are people who have not been vaccinated.