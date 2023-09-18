Monument Health Rapid City Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines AFib GOLD quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation, ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk.

In 2022, Rapid City Hospital was recognized with the Silver Award, the highest possible award an organization can receive in its first year participating and has now upgraded to the GOLD recognition.

AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as increasing the risk for stroke fivefold. However, proper care and treatment can reduce these risks.

The Get With The Guidelines AFib quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence — and research-based guidelines.

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality AFib care. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their AFib at home.

“We are pleased to recognize Rapid City Hospital for its commitment to providing high-quality care for persons with atrial fibrillation,” said Jonathan Piccini, M.D., MHS, FACC, FAHA, FHRS, volunteer expert for the American Heart Association and associate professor of medicine and director of cardiac electrophysiology for Duke University Medical Center. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”