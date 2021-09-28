Monument Health reopens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rushmore Mall

Saturday appointments in Rapid City are only available at Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard from 7 a.m. until noon, according to Monument Health officials.

Annie Mocca, a registered nurse with Monument Health in charge of the clinic, said she hoped the mall clinic would bring the vaccine a step closer to people in the community – whether they’re seeking boosters or their first or second shots. She said most of the vaccinations the clinic has on hand are Pfizer’s, but she said others are available as well.

People 12 years of age and older are eligible for vaccines other than the booster.

“We want to make it as easy as possible,” Mocca said as she worked at the clinic on Tuesday morning.

Scott Peterson, senior director of ambulatory and pharmacy operations for Monument Health, also emphasized efforts to ease vaccination access. Peterson said the clinic was not equipped to offer vaccines to walk-in patients before, but that it can now.

“Now, patients are encouraged to register ahead of time, but we are accepting walk-ins,” he said.

Peterson said people seeking vaccinations should bring their vaccination cards if they’ve received past vaccines and suggested bringing some form of identification.