Monument Health reopens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rushmore Mall

Tom Smith projected a calm state of mind after receiving his COVID-19 booster vaccine Tuesday morning at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.
“I’m leery about catching something that’s going to be hard to fight,” said Smith, referring to COVID-19 and explaining why he sought out the vaccine in the first place, several months ago.
Smith, 64, said he harbors underlying medical conditions that make him eligible for the booster under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines.
Monument Health reopened its free mass-vaccination clinic this week at the Rushmore Mall. Clinic staff members are administering Pfizer booster shots, now recommended by the CDC for people who qualify based on age, health conditions and other factors. They’re also administering vaccinations for people still seeking their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic is stationed on the southeast side of the mall, where it was located several months ago.
The mall clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monument Health officials encourage appointments and note that they can be made ahead of time through the Monument Health’s MyChart electronic health record by going to the Monument.Health website or by calling the Nurse Triage Line at 605-755-1350. The clinic accepts walk-in appointments based on availability.
Saturday appointments in Rapid City are only available at Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard from 7 a.m. until noon, according to Monument Health officials.
Annie Mocca, a registered nurse with Monument Health in charge of the clinic, said she hoped the mall clinic would bring the vaccine a step closer to people in the community – whether they’re seeking boosters or their first or second shots. She said most of the vaccinations the clinic has on hand are Pfizer’s, but she said others are available as well.
People 12 years of age and older are eligible for vaccines other than the booster.
“We want to make it as easy as possible,” Mocca said as she worked at the clinic on Tuesday morning.
Scott Peterson, senior director of ambulatory and pharmacy operations for Monument Health, also emphasized efforts to ease vaccination access. Peterson said the clinic was not equipped to offer vaccines to walk-in patients before, but that it can now.
“Now, patients are encouraged to register ahead of time, but we are accepting walk-ins,” he said.
Peterson said people seeking vaccinations should bring their vaccination cards if they’ve received past vaccines and suggested bringing some form of identification.
People eligible for the Pfizer booster will be asked to “self-attest that they qualify,” but Peterson noted that written documentation is not required.
“That could potentially be a barrier for some folks,” he said.
In late November 2020, 104 patients in Monument Health’s five hospitals had COVID-19 – a number that dropped all the way down to three in early July. But by late August, the number had risen to 110 and hovered at 102 in late September, according to Dan Daly, Monument Health’s communication specialist.
The number of patients with COVID-19 in those five hospitals stands at 82 as of Tuesday, Daly said.
As of Tuesday, South Dakota's COVID-19 death total stood at 2,133, according to the state's Department of Health, with Pennington County reporting 232 of those deaths.
Peterson noted that Monument Health has hired medically qualified vaccinators to work at the clinic, along with patient access specialists.
“We’re not having difficulty in bringing on vaccinators,” he said. “We’re having more struggles with patient access specialists.”
Patient access specialists need good customer skills and computer skills, Peterson said, but no particular academic degree. People interested in applying can go to the Monument.Health website and click on careers.
Mocca characterized the caregivers who have been providing vaccines at various locations as “doing an amazing job” in the midst of work that can be exhausting.
“We’re all feeling the effects, but mainly our front-line workers who are working so much overtime,” she said.
She said the mall clinic is administering vaccines at a pace of about 300 doses per day.
“A large majority is the boosters. However, we are doing the first and second doses as well,” she said.
Mocca encouraged people reluctant to receive the vaccine to talk directly with health care providers.
“It would be great to reach out to their primary care physicians, or (the medical professionals) who manage their care to ask questions and really become comfortable with their decision,” she said. “People in our community are nervous, and we want to answer as many questions and calm as many fears as we can.”
Mocca said the clinic is worthwhile “if it even stops one death, if one vaccinated person can not transmit to other people.”
The CDC issues this statement on its website: “COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.”
For Smith, even though the vaccine is designed to protect people against a rare, once-in-a-century pandemic, the whole process of getting the vaccine, he said, didn’t feel all that unusual.
“I think we’ve kind of blown it out of proportion,” he said. “It’s taking a shot. It’s something we’ve done dozens of times growing up as a kid.”
Guidelines
Monument Health noted in a statement that the CDC’s recommendation of who should or may receive the COVID-19 booster vaccination, released on Sept. 24, includes the following criteria.
The CDC notes the following group should receive a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine:
- People aged 65 years and older;
- Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings;
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
The CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine:
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions;
- People aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.