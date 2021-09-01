Monument Health saw a 115% increase in COVID-19 testing in August, lab director says

The director of laboratory services for Monument Health in Rapid City said Wednesday the health care organization that serves the Black Hills has seen a 115% increase in COVID-19 testing from July to August.

“We recognized the need for additional assistance to collect [samples] and create some capacity at our drive through locations, so we can test more individuals in the community,” Emily Leech said of Monument's decision to request testing help from the state National Guard.

The increased demand coincided with the end of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ran from Aug. 6-15. Leech said since the rally ended Monument is seeing a “significant spike” in symptomatic COVID-19 cases as well as demand for testing.

Test positivity rates across the Monument system have increased over the last three weeks. In July, the test positivity rate was at 13%. Now, the rate is at 29%. The goal is to see a positivity rate below 5%, Leech said, and the last time Monument reached that goal was in June.

“Our goal is to be able to offer testing as soon as possible so everyone is able to quarantine and know their results so they can continue with their day. Overall, we would like to see a decrease in testing volumes as well as positivity rates throughout the community,” Leech said.

