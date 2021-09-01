Monument Health saw a 115% increase in COVID-19 testing in August, lab director says

The director of laboratory services for Monument Health in Rapid City said Wednesday the health care organization that serves the Black Hills has seen a 115% increase in COVID-19 testing from July to August.
“We recognized the need for additional assistance to collect [samples] and create some capacity at our drive through locations, so we can test more individuals in the community,” Emily Leech said of Monument's decision to request testing help from the state National Guard.
The increased demand coincided with the end of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ran from Aug. 6-15. Leech said since the rally ended Monument is seeing a “significant spike” in symptomatic COVID-19 cases as well as demand for testing.
Test positivity rates across the Monument system have increased over the last three weeks. In July, the test positivity rate was at 13%. Now, the rate is at 29%. The goal is to see a positivity rate below 5%, Leech said, and the last time Monument reached that goal was in June.
“Our goal is to be able to offer testing as soon as possible so everyone is able to quarantine and know their results so they can continue with their day. Overall, we would like to see a decrease in testing volumes as well as positivity rates throughout the community,” Leech said.
The Monument Health urgent care in Rapid City on Jackson Boulevard is now testing around 75 people a day, and its capacity can increase to 175 per day with the addition of the Guard soldiers. Throughout the Black Hills, Monument will be able to test 400 to 500 people daily at its testing sites.
Monument has been able to get test results back to patients in 24 hours, but if testing volumes continue to increase, test results may not be ready for 36 hours.
Before the nine soldiers were deployed to help with testing, Monument had an excess of supplies but not enough people to perform tests. The Guard will be helping with testing for four to five weeks to deal with the increased demand for testing and staffing shortages.
“The increase in demand [for testing] from July to August was significant in that it happened very fast, so we have asked for assistance to help collect [samples] as we continue to increase our staffing at all of our locations,” Leech said.
Additionally, Leech said healthcare providers are noticing an unusual amount of colds and respiratory syncytial viruses, or RSV, a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. RSVs usually appear in the spring, and since people with RSVs and colds have similar symptoms to COVID, many have been getting tested to rule out the latter virus.
Mask mandates helped contain airborne viruses other than COVID, like the flu, colds and RSVs, but now that many mandates have been removed entirely and widespread masking is no longer common in the community, these infections are resurfacing.
To schedule a COVID test, call Monument’s nurse triage line at 605-755-1350 or go online to MyChart.