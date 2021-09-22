Monument Health say it's receiving fewer doses of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 patients

Supplies of monoclonal antibodies, an effective treatment for certain COVID-19 patients, are running low nationally. Because of that, Monument Health is receiving fewer than half of the doses it has been administering recently.

Brandi Tackett, Director of Infusion Therapy at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, said the health care system had been averaging about 50 treatments a week before the current surge in cases.

Over the past few weeks, Monument’s use has quadrupled to about 200 treatments per week. However, federal and state agencies began allocating supplies based on availability. This week, Monument Health received just 96 doses.

“We really hope this is a temporary shortage, so we can return to treating everyone who meets the criteria for this medication,” she said. “We’re asking referring physicians to continue sending us referrals, because supplies could increase in the future.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since November, monoclonal antibodies such as REGEN-COV have been used to treat non-hospitalized patients who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms but are at high risk for severe complications. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved uses list to include high-risk patients who have known COVID-19 exposure but have not tested positive for the virus or shown symptoms.