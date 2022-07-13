Monument Health sponsors tour aimed at understanding Lakota history, culture

For the fifth year, Monument Health loaded a bus full of executives bound for the Pine Ridge Reservation for a Lakota Lands and Identity tour — a two-day “workshop on wheels” aimed at better understanding the history and culture of the Lakota people.

The two-day tour took place Monday and Tuesday and wrapped up Wednesday with a sit-down seminar at The Monument’s Alpine Room in Rapid City. Tour participants — executives from Walmart, Mayo Clinic, Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills State, the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and Monument Health, among others — gathered to brainstorm solutions and discuss lessons learned over the past two days.

Various speakers addressed issues highlighted on the tour, while 20-minute breakout sessions provided participants the opportunity to discuss and brainstorm solutions. Topics included understanding and analyzing healthcare disparities, Indigenous trauma, cancer disparities for Northern Plains Native Americans and health outcomes of COVID-19.

The group learned about political, socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual changes on their two-day excursion, learning Lakota language and participating in activities and conversations geared at cultural competence and awareness.

Allie Geier-Barlow, digital content specialist for Monument Health, joined the tour Monday and Tuesday. She described an activity that sent tour-goers into a grocery store with $20 and instruction to buy whatever food they could afford. Geier-Barlow got her hands on the last salad, bemoaned by many of her fellow tour-goers. The activity highlighted the difficulty of obtaining healthy food on the reservation — both in affordability and accessibility.

While labeled a tour, the event is an education, said Sandra Ogunremi, vice president of diversity, inclusion and belonging at Monument Health.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that we have to be able to take the time to listen,” she said. “We have to be able to take the time to show that we care, that we are inclusive.”

The purpose of Wednesday’s gathering, she said, was to show what the group can do collectively.

Wednesday’s speakers included Donald Warne, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at University of North Dakota. He also oversees the "Indians Into Medicine" and public health programs.

Warne spoke on Indigenous trauma, resilience and a path forward, with a focus on the effects of trauma on the health of Native American people — physical, psychological and emotional.

“There's long-term impact when people are dealing with unresolved emotional or psychological trauma,” he said. He also touched on the impact of the pandemic, and the significance of social isolation.

Warne's presentation showcased the role trauma has played throughout the history of Indigenous people, and the unique factors it creates in providing care.

A study called the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, or ACE, correlated childhood trauma with diabetes, suicide, addiction and cancer in adults. Warne also said the higher the ACE score, the higher rates of smoking, alcohol and drug use. They also see an impact on life potential, such as lower graduation rates and higher rates of poverty.

The path forward, he said, is what they were gathered to talk about Wednesday — increased awareness.

The education and understanding fuels Monument’s vision of a “mind, body and soul” approach to care, Ogunremi said.

“We learn a lot so that we can care for the whole being. The physical, mental, emotional and spiritual,” she said.

The education is important, she said, because it helps them better understand the needs of their patients. Gaining a better understanding of culturally significant themes better equips their caregivers to show compassion and empathy, and to better relate to one another.

Brad Archer, chief medical officer at Monument Health, attended the Wednesday seminar, and participated in the two-day tour.

“It feels like stepping back in time to drive back through some of those communities,” he said. “There just hasn't been a lot of change. In terms of historical trauma, we haven't done a lot to alleviate the social issues that they face.”

Archer described conversations with friends posing questions like “why can’t they just get out?” He referenced a pyramid from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used in Warne’s presentation, showing historical trauma at the base of adverse childhood experiences.

“That's the answer,” Archer said. “It starts with that historical trauma. And that's what we learned.”

Trauma-informed care, he said, has to be more than just a buzzword.

“We have to actually approach patients, not only as individuals, but as population groups," Archer said.

In Archer’s break-out group following Warne’s presentation, he said they talked about encouraging a spirit of volunteerism necessary to provide preventative medical care. Partnerships are essential, he said, in order to effect change.

“So we are on this journey that we've been on for a while,” Ogunremi told the Journal ahead of the event. “This education is part of that whole big package of let's swim in the same direction, being culturally aware, culturally competent, embracing diversity, being stronger together.”