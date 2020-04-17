Monument Health to furlough 200 employees

"This has been quickly evolving. We've been looking at our volumes and starting in the last weekend of March, we started to see a precipitous decline in our admissions, our emergency department visits and most notably our surgical visits," Thompson said. "We are projecting that to continue through the months of April and May and most likely into June. With the reduction in revenue and increased expenses, we had to make this this decision."

Monument Health is the latest health care system to announce furloughs and other cost-cutting measures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sioux Falls-based Avera Health announced Friday a furlough of approximately 650 employees and another 1,500 Avera employees will see their hours reduced.

Thompson said the cuts at Monument Health are temporary, as the need for general health care services are expected to increase after the coronavirus pandemic peaks.

Monument Health's Senior Director of Human Resources Trina Allen told the Journal on Friday that the company will pay the full insurance premiums for impacted employees in May and June. The employees will also be able to use their paid time off benefits during the furlough.