Monument Health to furlough 200 employees

Two hundred Monument Health employees will be temporarily out of work or see their hours reduced beginning April 25, as the health care system has seen a 30% revenue reduction since late March after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Paulette Davidson, president/CEO of Monument Health, made the announcement Friday in a memo sent to caregivers and physicians.
According to the memo, 200 Monument Health caregivers will be furloughed and other employees may be required to work a reduced schedule. Additionally, the entire executive team will take a 25% pay cut.
Davidson said the cuts are being made because general health procedures including surgeries, in-patient admissions, emergency room visits and clinic visits are down because of COVID-19.
"We rely on surgical services as part of our revenue plan to balance expenses. In order to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and protect the safety of our patients, caregivers and physicians, we stopped elective surgeries on March 23, 2020," Davidson said in the memo. "Additionally, as the result of social distancing and people staying home, we’re seeing decreased in-patient admissions, emergency department visits and clinic visits. Many patients have cancelled in-person appointments and some have elected for telemedicine visits."
Monument Health Chief Financial Officer Mark Thompson told the Journal on Friday that most of the furloughed employees impacted are in non-patient care functions in Rapid City, Spearfish and other Monument Health facilities across the Black Hills.
"This has been quickly evolving. We've been looking at our volumes and starting in the last weekend of March, we started to see a precipitous decline in our admissions, our emergency department visits and most notably our surgical visits," Thompson said. "We are projecting that to continue through the months of April and May and most likely into June. With the reduction in revenue and increased expenses, we had to make this this decision."
Monument Health is the latest health care system to announce furloughs and other cost-cutting measures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sioux Falls-based Avera Health announced Friday a furlough of approximately 650 employees and another 1,500 Avera employees will see their hours reduced.
Thompson said the cuts at Monument Health are temporary, as the need for general health care services are expected to increase after the coronavirus pandemic peaks.
Monument Health's Senior Director of Human Resources Trina Allen told the Journal on Friday that the company will pay the full insurance premiums for impacted employees in May and June. The employees will also be able to use their paid time off benefits during the furlough.
"Anytime you go through a situation where you have to reduce staff hours or put them off work, we think about the business actions. From a people standpoint, there a lot of work to make sure that when we have the conversations with these caregivers, they understand what support they have," Allen said. "We have an excellent employee assistance program in addition to all other details, we will also make sure they have the information needed about unemployment benefits they may receive."
In the memo, Davidson said it was a tough decision, but Monument Health is committed to caring for employees.
"We're doing all that we can to minimize the COVID-19 impact on you and your families," Davidson wrote to employees. "For those impacted by reduced hours or furlough, we have a team actively working on a plan to get you back to work as quickly as possible."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.