 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Monument Health to hold Community Health Summit at Stock Show

  • 0
Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Monument Health will host a Community Health Summit during the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Rapid City at The Monument, according to a news release from Monument Health.

Free and discounted preventative screenings and lab draws as well as health and nutrition education will be available at the entrance of the Rodeo Zone in the Ice Arena. Monument Health caregivers will provide a variety of vaccinations to attendees, including COVID-19 vaccinations. At-home COVID-19 test kits will also be distributed to anyone who needs them.

The Education Center will offer information that visitors can take with them and review when they have time. Chef Scott Brinker from Monument Health Food and Nutrition will talk about food and nutrition and share recipes. There will also be a Kids Zone that will feature interactive activities for children of all ages. The Monument Health Foundation will also be present, selling Tough Enough to Wear Pink T-shirts.

All Monument Health representatives will wear masks at all times, and in the clinical areas within the Community Health Summit, all attendees will be required to wear masks.

People are also reading…

“We feel it’s extremely important to meet people where they’re at, and that’s exactly what we’re doing at the Community Health Summit,” said Anna Whetham, Monument Health’s Community Relations Specialist, in a statement. “We know there are no sick days on the ranch, and we want to be able to provide preventive care and access to knowledgeable health professionals to help our neighbors live long, healthy and productive lives.”

The Community Health Summit will begin this Friday and run through Saturday, Feb. 5.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Watch Now: Related Video

Female sculptor carves path for fellow Iraqis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News