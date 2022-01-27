Monument Health to hold Community Health Summit at Stock Show

Monument Health will host a Community Health Summit during the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Rapid City at The Monument, according to a news release from Monument Health.

Free and discounted preventative screenings and lab draws as well as health and nutrition education will be available at the entrance of the Rodeo Zone in the Ice Arena. Monument Health caregivers will provide a variety of vaccinations to attendees, including COVID-19 vaccinations. At-home COVID-19 test kits will also be distributed to anyone who needs them.

The Education Center will offer information that visitors can take with them and review when they have time. Chef Scott Brinker from Monument Health Food and Nutrition will talk about food and nutrition and share recipes. There will also be a Kids Zone that will feature interactive activities for children of all ages. The Monument Health Foundation will also be present, selling Tough Enough to Wear Pink T-shirts.

All Monument Health representatives will wear masks at all times, and in the clinical areas within the Community Health Summit, all attendees will be required to wear masks.

“We feel it’s extremely important to meet people where they’re at, and that’s exactly what we’re doing at the Community Health Summit,” said Anna Whetham, Monument Health’s Community Relations Specialist, in a statement. “We know there are no sick days on the ranch, and we want to be able to provide preventive care and access to knowledgeable health professionals to help our neighbors live long, healthy and productive lives.”

The Community Health Summit will begin this Friday and run through Saturday, Feb. 5.

