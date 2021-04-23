Monument Health to host Donate Life Walk/Run on Sunday

Monument Health will host the Donate Life 5k Walk/Run on Sunday at Old Storybook Island.

The purpose is to bring awareness to organ, eye and tissue donors. It will also encourage others to register as donors and celebrate current donors.

In 2020, six people donated organs and more than eight donated tissue, saving 17 lives in the Black Hills area, according to Stephanie Battell, a registered nurse with Monument Health.

The walk/run will feature a proclamation by Mayor Allender and speakers including donor recipients and their families.

Registration begins at noon and will be followed by the speakers at 12:30 p.m.. The walk/run will begin at 1 pm. Wearing green and blue to show support for donors and recipients is encouraged.

Donations will help create the Wall of Remembrance, a memorial with a slideshow to honor donors and recipients.

Monument has partnered with LifeSource, an Organ Procurement Organization that serves South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to streamline the donation process and educate the public.

South Dakotans can register to be organ donors when renewing or receiving a driver's license and at https://registerme.org/. Volunteers will be present to share additional information and resources about organ donation.

