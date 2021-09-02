Monument Health to limit visitations in Black Hills due to COVID-19 surge

Monument Health is limiting the number of visitors to hospital patients due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota.

Beginning Friday, only one person per patient will be able to enter the hospital at a time. Before, each patient was allowed two visitors at a time. Visiting hours at all five Monument Health hospitals remain the same, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are currently 98 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the Black Hills region. Seventy-five of those patients are at Monument's Rapid City hospital, with 21 in the ICU and 19 on ventilators, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Patients who are COVID-19 positive cannot have in-person visitors. Patients and families are encouraged to use technology such as iPads and E-Cards to stay in touch during the hospital stay. Monument Health will assist patients with technology.

“The recent steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is troubling, and we need to limit visitation to help keep the virus out of our hospitals,” said Brad Archer, Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health. “We know it’s important for families to be together during an illness, but safety of patients and staff is our top priority.”