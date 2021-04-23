Monument Health to move dialysis clinic to Dakota Market Square

Patients themselves are excited for the move, Thompson said. They have been engaged in the process and have been allowed to look at the design plans and make suggestions for the new clinic.

Thompson said the new clinic is exciting in terms of creating flexibility. At the current clinic, there are three shifts of dialysis to accommodate the high levels of patients, so some have to come in early to start their treatment or leave late in the evening.

While Dream Design did some initial renovations to the space Monument’s clinic will occupy, such as upgrading the utilities, water and sewer lines, HVAC system, and replacing the roof, Monument is handling the rest of the remodel internally.

Thompson said on Monument’s side of the renovation, they will be creating the clinic and non-clinical spaces “from the ground up,” which includes installing a new larger water system as dialysis requires ultra-pure water as well as purchasing additional dialysis machines to supplement the current ones.

The two entities have been working together on the new clinic since late last year. Monument began planning for a new space in early 2019.