Monument Health to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

Monument Health will become one of the first health care facilities in the nation to offer testing that allows anyone to find out if they have been exposed to COVID-19.
The new testing capabilities will be launched Monday.
Monument Health Vice President of Operations Michelle Stephens said the blood test will identify antibodies associated with the virus to see if a person has been exposed to the coronavirus. The test is being made available to Monument Health through its partnership with Mayo Clinic.
"This test is not being used for diagnosis (of COVID-19), but it basically suggests that we have a prior infection or exposure to the antibody and probably immunity," Stephens said. "Probable immunity means there is a likelihood you won't be reinfected, but we are not 100% sure on that, but it's what it suggests."
The cost of the antibody test is $100. Stephens said those interested should call Monument Health's nurse triage line at 605-755-1350 beginning Monday.
It requires a small blood sample, which can be drawn at any of the five Monument Health drive-thru testing sites. Stephens said the drive-thru sites are being used because the person being tested could still be carrying the active virus. The drive-thru sites will assure that other patients are not exposed.
The sample will then be sent to Rochester, Minn., where Mayo Clinic will complete the test. Stephens said the results from Mayo will be available in 3-5 days.
Stephens said antibody testing is important because as many as 20% of people who have been infected don’t experience symptoms. The test also helps medical professionals and epidemiologists better understand the spread of the disease, and it’s an important tool for aiding vaccine development.
"There are several benefits to this test. Not only does it give people peace of mind about potential exposure to COVID-19, but when we get the test results back and the person has the antibody, they may be eligible to donate to our convalescent plasma program," Stephens said.
There are no restrictions on who can be tested, Stephens said. The only requirement is that the blood must be drawn 10 days or more after the onset of symptoms or known exposure to the virus. It takes 10 days for the antibody to show up in the bloodstream. If testing is done too early, there’s a risk of a false negative result.
Monument Health President/CEO Paulette Davidson said the new antibody test is a benefit to all those who have been concerned about COVID-19.
"We have been focused on taking care of our community from the beginning of the pandemic," she said. "This a a great example of how our relationship, or clinical collaboration, with Mayo Clinic has allowed us to bring some of the latest diagnostic technology and services to our community."
As people begin taking advantage of the COVID-19 antibody testing, Davidson said it is a new tool, but the public needs to continue appropriate protocols from the Centers for Disease Control.
"People need to continue social distancing, continue proper hand hygiene, because it is still about avoiding the spread to others. This is still very important as these diagnostic tests become available," Davidson said. "Just because you have the antibody does not mean you don't also still have the active virus. You can have both."
