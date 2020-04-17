Monument Health to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

Stephens said antibody testing is important because as many as 20% of people who have been infected don’t experience symptoms. The test also helps medical professionals and epidemiologists better understand the spread of the disease, and it’s an important tool for aiding vaccine development.

"There are several benefits to this test. Not only does it give people peace of mind about potential exposure to COVID-19, but when we get the test results back and the person has the antibody, they may be eligible to donate to our convalescent plasma program," Stephens said.

There are no restrictions on who can be tested, Stephens said. The only requirement is that the blood must be drawn 10 days or more after the onset of symptoms or known exposure to the virus. It takes 10 days for the antibody to show up in the bloodstream. If testing is done too early, there’s a risk of a false negative result.

Monument Health President/CEO Paulette Davidson said the new antibody test is a benefit to all those who have been concerned about COVID-19.

"We have been focused on taking care of our community from the beginning of the pandemic," she said. "This a a great example of how our relationship, or clinical collaboration, with Mayo Clinic has allowed us to bring some of the latest diagnostic technology and services to our community."