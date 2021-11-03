Monument Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

With the final CDC recommendation that children age 5 to 11 should receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Monument Health will soon begin offering the pediatric vaccinations in Rapid City, Custer and Spearfish, according to a news release from Monument Health.

Vials of the special pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived this week, said Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Monument Health, in the release. Dosage for children is lower than adult doses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its recommendation on Tuesday, the final step in the authorization process. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its use for children 5 to 11. Clinical trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and provides more than 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease among children.

Families can make appointments by logging into their MyChart account, visiting monument.health/covidvaccine, texting VACCINE to 844-736-4798 or by calling 605-755-1350.

In Custer, the pediatric vaccines will be administered at Monument Health Custer Clinic and in Spearfish at the Monument Health North Avenue Clinic. Adult vaccinations will continue to be offered at the Spearfish North 10th Street Clinic.

In Rapid City, vaccinations will be available at the Monument Health vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall, the Family Medicine Residency Clinic and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard.

The Rushmore Mall clinic is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, a special Saturday vaccination clinic is set for Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall. To get there, use the Main Entrance, go through the Food Court and follow the signs.

