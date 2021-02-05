Monument Health vaccine clinic moves to Rushmore Mall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After Monument Health schedules the appointment, the person receiving the vaccine will enter the clinic via the east doors of the former Herberger's store. A registration area is set-up just inside with a waiting room.

"The check-in should be a very smooth operation because we're not requiring any insurance verification or any payments," Christensen said. "After they check in, they will go to our pre-vaccine waiting area. That will clue up the vaccinators in the back to come up and get the patient."

Monument Health has 20 stations where the vaccine will be administered, and then the patient will go to a post-vaccination area to wait for approximately 15 minutes. Christensen said medical staff will be there to monitor for adverse reactions.

The larger clinic will be able to administer 8,500 vaccines a week, he said, depending on the supply provided by the state. Wednesday, Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota will see an increase of vaccine allocation to 13,500 doses by next week.