Monument Health vaccine clinic moves to Rushmore Mall

Monument Health in Rapid City is gearing up for accelerated COVID-19 vaccine distribution by relocating their vaccine clinic to a larger space in the former Herberger's store at Rushmore Mall. It opens Monday.
Clayton Christensen, senior director of ambulatory and clinic operations for Monument Health, said the clinic was moved from the former Heart and Vascular Institute to the mall because of the larger space.
"We decided to relocate our current vaccine operation out here due to vaccine volume," he said Friday. "Our focus was in an effort to really increase volumes so that we can get our community vaccinated."
Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must sign-up by calling Monument Health at 605-755-1350, or online at vaccineregister.monument.health. Once an appointment is available, Monument Health will contact the patient.
Christensen said the vaccines are being distributed in phases based on eligibility requirements set by the South Dakota Department of Health. Because of that, walk-in appointments at the new clinic are not available.
As of Friday morning, Christensen said there are approximately 18,000 people on the vaccine waiting list.
"As we get into new phases, our population is going to increase, which is going to require us to increase the amount of vaccines that we give to our population," he said.
After Monument Health schedules the appointment, the person receiving the vaccine will enter the clinic via the east doors of the former Herberger's store. A registration area is set-up just inside with a waiting room.
"The check-in should be a very smooth operation because we're not requiring any insurance verification or any payments," Christensen said. "After they check in, they will go to our pre-vaccine waiting area. That will clue up the vaccinators in the back to come up and get the patient."
Monument Health has 20 stations where the vaccine will be administered, and then the patient will go to a post-vaccination area to wait for approximately 15 minutes. Christensen said medical staff will be there to monitor for adverse reactions.
The larger clinic will be able to administer 8,500 vaccines a week, he said, depending on the supply provided by the state. Wednesday, Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota will see an increase of vaccine allocation to 13,500 doses by next week.
The new clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Christensen said the larger clinic will be operational until the need for mass vaccination is addressed. The clinic is using half of the space of the former Herberger's store.
"If we get to a point where we need to expand further, we have space available right here at this location to do that," he said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.