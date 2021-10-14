Monument Health, Vibra Healthcare celebrate new hospital construction

Dan Daly, communications specialist for Monument Health, stressed after the gathering that “long-term acute care” – which will comprise 18 of the hospital’s beds – is a new service for the area.

“LTACH (long-term acute care hospital) services have not been offered in this area before,” Daly said. “That’s a new service.”

Officials from Monument Health and Vibra Healthcare noted that patients requiring such care currently need to travel long distances to states such as Wyoming and Montana to receive it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Kelly Stacy, executive medical director of Monument Health, discussed the phrase “long-term acute care” in an interview after the ceremony.

“It’s an acute event that’s going to cause long-term consequences,” she said.

Stacy cited COVID-19 as an example.

“COVID is a perfect example,” she said. “You have patients who have COVID illness where they’re in the ICU or very sick for two, four or six weeks, and they become very debilitated because of that.”