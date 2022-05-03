Monument parking creates headache for nearby neighborhood

Marilyn Lewis has to park behind her house in an alley when The Monument’s parking lot gets full.

The Allen Avenue resident said she gets home around 8:30 p.m. and can’t get into her driveway on busy event nights.

“I know they have something going on, they must be in a hurry,” she said. “I would’ve appreciated it if they would have pulled up in the driveway because it’s like two driveways. It would’ve been better than making me go all the way around my house and then I have to come all the way this way to get in my door.”

Lewis said her neighbors frequently have issues with people parking in or in front of their driveways as well, causing some people to get cones to block off their area.

She said many of the homeowners have planned to put out a petition for residents on Allen Avenue.

“That’s the only problem that I’ve really had,” Lewis said. “I came home and that just pissed me off. I’m coming home, I’m tired. I can’t park.”

According to its website, The Monument has over 4,200 parking spaces with Lots A and B on the west side of the building and Lots E1-E3 on the east side. According to the website, overflow parking is located at Lot C at Central High School, and lots E4-E5 are on the east side of The Monument across from the Journey Museum on New York Street. Lot B is listed as a premium parking lot.

Kumar Veluswamy, facilities director for Rapid City Area Schools, said The Monument does not have a signed agreement with Rapid City Central High School to use the parking lot.

“The parking lot that we have at Central High School is to serve the students and the parents for school purposes only,” he said. “We are not going to be able to take the heavy traffic, like semi-trucks or anything that is a non-pedestrian related vehicle traffic. If the parking lot is damaged because of that, that’s going to be a problem.”

Veluswamy said the district is already strapped for money and focusing on keeping kids in school and their investments safe for students’ educational purposes.

He said if people parking in the lot reaches a point where parents and students can’t park, that’s a problem. He said the district pays for rentals when they need it. He said if there was going to be an agreement, it would need to be considered by the school board and officially documented.

Veluswamy said the district tries to put a seal coat on parking lots to help prolong their life every three to five years, depending on the wear and tear. He said if there’s heavy traffic, it’s going to require more maintenance than just putting a sealant on the parking lot.

He said there’s been some discussions with The Monument, but nothing has been set.

Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer said late winter and into spring is a busy time of year, and with the added Summit Arena, they’re able to provide more opportunities.

“I think a lot of the crunch for us, though, isn’t the events, it’s about the ability to convert the arena or any of the facilities from one event to the next event,” he said.

Baltzer said the labor shortages contribute to the crunch greatly.

He said the center is seeing more attendees, which could be a combination of curiosity of new events in the Summit Arena and the fullness of the events. He said the behaviors of crowds can surprise people, but every event is doing better.

When it comes to parking, he said people are looking for parking more up front closer to the doors, not finding anything and then having to circle around. He said the lots on the west side of the center fill up first and then people drive to the east side.

“By the time people get there, they’ve been driving around and are frustrated,” he said. “We’re trying to get better at communication (on parking locations and other events).”

Baltzer said it doesn’t happen too often that all of the lots are completely filled, but it does happen. He said there are some ideas the center has, but none include building additional flat lots or parking garages, which he said would be needed less than 20 times a year.

He said his ideas include creating a shuttle system to connect downtown parking and working with different organizations to make it possible. He said they’ve had several meetings with Rapid Transit Services regarding shuttles, but small electric shuttles could be more efficient and get people to The Monument faster. Baltzer said that’s still in the idea phase.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.