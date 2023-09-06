Two people died Tuesday morning after their moped collided with a vehicle in Custer.

Preliminary crash information released by South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2017 Subaru Outback was stopped at the stop sign on Washington Street at its intersection with U.S. Highway 16A in Custer just before 11 a.m. At the same time, a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 16A toward Washington Street.

The Outback pulled out in front of the moped, which was unable to avoid a collision and struck the front driver’s side of the Outback. The driver and passenger of the moped became separated from the vehicle.

The 78-year-old female driver and 79-year-old male passenger in the Outback were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The 67-year-old male driver of the moped sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. His 74-year-old female passenger also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.