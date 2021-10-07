More apartments on the horizon for Rapid City

East Rapid City will be seeing another 212 apartments that make up more than half of the city’s September building permit valuation.

The city issued 289 building permits in September with a valuation of $34,626,013. The apartment buildings make up about 63.76% of that, totaling $22,078,360.

One hundred eighty of the apartment units will go in the Creekside Heights Apartments off of Jim Street in the Orchard Meadows subdivision in Rapid Valley.

Orchard Meadows is a 161-acre subdivision off of Elk Vale and Highway 44 done by Dream Design International. Plans call for the project to eventually have 100 single family homes, over 100 townhomes, apartments and commercial buildings.

The apartments are part of a four-phase plan for 659 apartments, according to the overlay project report.

Norman Drake, CEO of Legacy Development in Sioux Falls that owns the Creekside Heights Apartments, said the 659 units will be built over the course of about five years with plans to have the first building done by September 2022.

