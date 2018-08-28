A third man was charged with four felonies Tuesday in the burglary of 24 handguns last week from The Rooster sporting-goods store in Rapid City.
Travis Jones, 31, of Box Elder made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Pleading documents filed in his case in the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Pennington County by the deputy state's attorney include charges of drug distribution and possession and two counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property.
The drug-distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum of one year with a maximum of 10 years in prison or $20,000. Possession carries a maximum of five years in prison or fine of $10,000. And the two theft charges could land Jones in prison for two years with a fine of $4,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
Mathew Kiefer, 30, of Rapid City, and Zephaniah Thompson, 28, of Fairburn, were both charged Monday in state court with eight felony counts. They also are facing federal drug and weapons charges.
In the federal case, Kiefer faces two counts of theft of a firearm from a licensee and two counts of possession or use of a firearm in furthering a drug-trafficking crime. Thompson faces the same charges with an additional two counts of possessing stolen firearms. Both men will appear at a hearing on Sept. 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.