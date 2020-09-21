 Skip to main content
More early in-person voters on first day of voting than two years ago, auditor says
More early in-person voters on first day of voting than two years ago, auditor says

Auditor's office prepares absentee ballots

Staff organize absentee ballots for the upcoming general election at the Pennington County Auditor's office Sept. 11. About 370 people voted on the first day of early voting Friday.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Pennington County Auditor’s office saw 370 voters on Friday, the first day that residents could vote for the Nov. 3 election.

Auditor Cindy Mohler said there were 163 voters on the first day of voting during the 2016 general election.

“It’s very strong,” Mohler said Monday. “We have a lot more that have already voted than we have in the last two elections.”

The office mailed out about 20,000 absentee ballots Friday, although Mohler said that number is likely to grow as more applications are submitted.

During the 2016 general election, 19,523 residents in the county voted absentee. There were 16,622 absentee votes in the 2018 general election.

County residents can submit absentee ballot applications as late as 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election. Applications can also be emailed with a copy of an ID to elections@pennco.org.

Absentee ballots must be mailed to the auditor’s office or placed in the sole ballot drop-off box in the entry to the county Administration building by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The box is open to the public 24/7. Mailed-in ballots require $1 postage.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Auditor’s Office, although only three people can vote at the window at the same time. People will be asked to social distance while voting and waiting in line, but masks are not required.

Those wondering if they’ve already requested a ballot can call the auditor’s office at 605-394-2153.

Those who checked “All elections” while filling out the application for the primary election do not need to submit an application again. 

Residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 19 to vote in this year’s general election. To check for voter registration information, polling place location and the ballot, visit the Sec. of State’s website.

Candidates for the Ward 1 position on the Rapid City Council may file petitions through 5 p.m. Oct. 2 for the election.

Local elections

County Treasurer

Republican — Incumbent Janet Sayler

States Attorney

Republican — Incumbent Mark A. Vargo

County Commissioner, District 2

Republican — Incumbent Lloyd LaCroix

County Commissioner, District 4

Republican — Travis Lasseter

Democrat — Karen McGregor

Conservation District Supervisor

Ken Steinken

Randy Volmer

State questions

South Dakotans will vote on Measure 26, an initiated measure that would legalize marijuana for medical use by qualifying patients, including minors.

According to the measure, medical use includes use, delivery, manufacture and cultivation for state residents. Patients would have to obtain a registration card from the state Dept. of Health, and non-residents may use out-of-state registration cards in order to purchase or carry marijuana. Patients would be able to designate caregivers to assist their use of marijuana. They would also need to register with the state.

Constitutional Amendment A would amend the state constitution to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana, and require the legislature to pass laws regarding hemp. It would also require the Legislature to make laws ensuring access to marijuana for medicinal use.

Constitutional Amendment B would amend the state constitution authorizing the Legislature to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.

U.S. Senate

Republican — Sen. Mike Rounds

Democrat — Dan Ahlers

U.S. Representative

Republican — Rep. Dusty Johnson

Libertarian — Randy “Uriah” Luallin

Public Utilities Commissioner

Republican — Gary Hanson

Democrat — Remi W. B. Bald Eagle

Libertarian — Devin Saxon

State Senator, District 27

Republican — Judd W. Schomp

Democrat — Incumbent Sen. Red Dawn Foster 

State Representative, District 27

Republican — Liz May

Democrat — Ernest Weston Jr.

Democrat — Incumbent Rep. Peri Pourier

State Senator, District 29

Republican — Incumbent Sen. Gary L. Cammack

Libertarian — Kent Wilsey

State Representative, District 29

Republican — Dean Wink

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Kirk J. Chaffee

Independent — Jade Addison

State Senator, District 30

Republican — Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller

Libertarian — A. Gideon Oakes

State Representative, District 30

Republican — Trish Ladner 

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Tim R. Goodwin

State Senator, District 32

Republican — Incumbent Sen. Helene Duhamel

Democrat — Michael Calabrese

State Representative, District 32

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Chris Johnson

Republican — Becky Drury

Democrat — Toni Diamond

Democrat — James Preston

State Senator, District 33

Republican — Rep. David Johnson

Democrat — Ryan A. Ryder

State Representative, District 33

Republican — Sen. Phil Jensen

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard

State Senator, District 34

Republican — Rep. Michael G. Diedrich

Democrat — George Nelson

State Representative, District 34

Republican — Mike Derby

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Jess Olson

Democrat — Nick Anderson

Democrat — Rick Stracqualursi

State Senator, District 35

Republican — Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry

Independent — Brian Gentry

State Representative, District 35

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Tina L. Mulally

Republican — Incumbent Rep. Tony Randolph

Democrat — David A. Hubbard

Democrat — Pat Cromwell

National elections

Presidential

Republican — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence

Democrat — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

Libertarian — Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

