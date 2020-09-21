More early in-person voters on first day of voting than two years ago, auditor says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennington County Auditor’s office saw 370 voters on Friday, the first day that residents could vote for the Nov. 3 election.

Auditor Cindy Mohler said there were 163 voters on the first day of voting during the 2016 general election.

“It’s very strong,” Mohler said Monday. “We have a lot more that have already voted than we have in the last two elections.”

The office mailed out about 20,000 absentee ballots Friday, although Mohler said that number is likely to grow as more applications are submitted.

During the 2016 general election, 19,523 residents in the county voted absentee. There were 16,622 absentee votes in the 2018 general election.

County residents can submit absentee ballot applications as late as 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the day before the election. Applications can also be emailed with a copy of an ID to elections@pennco.org.

Absentee ballots must be mailed to the auditor’s office or placed in the sole ballot drop-off box in the entry to the county Administration building by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The box is open to the public 24/7. Mailed-in ballots require $1 postage.