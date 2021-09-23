More Hideaway Hills homes may be at risk, geoscientist says

He said the fracture zone in the area of houses along the west side of West Elmwood Drive is the most favorable for a future sinkhole.

“This area is highly fractured and located between the saturated zone and the dry zone,” Khalil said. “There is no stability in this area.”

Khalil said the test done parallel to West Elmwood Drive showed there has been repeated saturation and desaturation of the overlying shale layers between the surface and the gypsum. He said the surface fractures are indications of this repeated process.

He said the tests also showed there are likely tunnels filled with water that extend to Interstate 90 and the southern area of Hideaway Hills.

He said because of the possible dangers to these homes and the tunnels, he does not recommend drilling, excavating or construction in the area.

“I-90 needs more study,” Khalil said. “It needs study and survey to make sure the tunnels exist or not.”

Khalil said he would recommend structural analysis before drilling, excavation or construction is done.