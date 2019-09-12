More precipitation records fall in Rapid City

Trees struggle as Rapid Creek near Canyon Lake Boulevard overflows its banks in May in Rapid City. Rapid City swamped the record for the most rainfall in a two-year period, and recent storms made Wednesday the wettest Sept. 11 in history.
The previous record for the most rainfall recorded on Sept. 11 was 0.37 inches in 2014. Wednesday saw a record rainfall of 1.65 inches at Rapid City Regional Airport. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday was the fifth-wettest September day in history behind:
Sept. 5, 1990 — 1.76 inches
Sept. 20, 1955 — 1.83 inches
Sept. 29, 2014 — 2.05 inches
Sept. 13, 1966 — 2.13 inches
The Rapid City airport station has already passed the record for the most precipitation in a two-year period with 50.54 inches. The record was from 1945-46 with 47.34 inches and the third-wettest two-year span was in 2014-2015 with 46.77 inches.
The downtown Rapid City weather station has seen more rain than the airport, historically, and that record has also fallen.
The wettest was in 1962-63 when a reported 51.41 inches of rain fell downtown. So far in 2018-19, downtown Rapid City has received 54.24 inches.
As for one-year totals, with 113 days left in the year, 2019 is already fifth in total precipitation.
The wettest year was 1946 with 27.7 inches measured at the airport; that is followed by 1982 with 25.97 inches and 2018 with 25.66 inches.
In 2019, 24.88 inches of precipitation has fallen at the airport.
The wettest month in 2019 so far appears to have been May, when 8.73 inches of precipitation fell. The average for May is 4.19 inches.
But that doesn't necessarily mean more records will fall, according to National Weather Service hydrologist Melissa Smith.
"Climatologically, we are entering a time where we typically don't receive as much precipitation," Smith said. "September and October still provide opportunities for significant rainfall, but November and December are normally much dryer."
Despite having a stormy start, the weather pattern for the rest of this week and early next week appears to be warmer and dryer, with highs forecast into the mid-80s and low 90s and small chances of additional rain.
