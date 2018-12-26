More snow and high winds are expected this week before a mild weekend and chilly New Year's Eve and Day, Katie Pojorlie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said Wednesday.
Downtown Rapid City collected 2 inches of snow from Tuesday evening to Wednesday late morning, she said. The Custer area saw 1.5 inches, Hill City had 2.8 inches and Black Hawk received 3 inches during that time period. The Northern Hills area had about half an inch of snow by 7 a.m.
Despite slippery conditions throughout the area, the Rapid City Highway Patrol office had only responded to 13 crashes or vehicle slide-offs by about 3:30 p.m. No major injury crashes were reported, according to the Highway Patrol.
It's expected to snow again today, Pojorlie said. Most of the moisture will fall east of Rapid City, but the city could see another inch of snow.
Today will also bring "gusty winds" blowing 25 to 35 miles per hour from the northwest that could lead to reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, she said.
"By Friday morning, we should have much lighter winds and no snow here," Pojorlie said.
While Friday will be "pretty chilly" with a high of 20, Pojorlie said, the weekend will be warmer and dry with temperatures reaching the 30s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.
New Year's Eve and Day are expected to be dry but cold, with a high in the mid-20s, she said.
While snow will be mild in the Black Hills area, forecasters say a post-Christmas winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow in parts of western South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota in the next several days.
The National Weather Service predicts areas between Lake Andes, Mitchell and Watertown and Fargo, North Dakota, could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow by Friday.
The weather service forecasts 8 to 13 inches of snow across northern, central and western Minnesota by the end of the work week.
Meteorologists say the storm will deliver a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow that is expected to cause deteriorating travel conditions and power outages. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow is likely today into early Friday morning. Officials expect travel along Interstate 29 and I-94 to be treacherous.
