A portion of Reservoir Road closed to traffic for road work on Tuesday.
Work on a part of the street between Twilight and Meadow Ridge drives is expected to wrap up in about six weeks, according to the city Public Works Department, after which point it will reopen. The road is being closed for the installation of water, storm sewer and sanitary sewer lines.
Those utilities are being installed to accommodate the nearby Homestead Subdivision, according to project contractor Lind-Exco Inc. The firm will also oversee street improvement work, city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said.
The subdivision is slated to add at least 41 residential lots to the northeastern end of Rapid Valley, according to city planning documents. Black Hawk-based Sodak Development, the subdivision's developer, is paying for the cost of the utility work.
Two northbound lanes and the center turn lane of Cambell Street, meanwhile, are slated to close Thursday. Traffic will be restricted to one lane from E. Omaha Street to St. Patrick Street for about 10 weeks, according to Public Works.
Foot traffic will still be allowed through on the east and west sides of Cambell Street, however.
The approximately $387,700 project will repair spalling, joints and panels along the road. The contract for the job was awarded to the J.V. Bailey Company, a local firm.
Shoemaker said Tuesday that Cambell Street will be reopened in increments as work on it is completed.